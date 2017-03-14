The Keiki Playhouse: Safe, fun environment for Maui’s keiki

By Published:

The Keiki Playhouse is an indoor, interactive playground for kids. It has everything from monkey bars to slides! The gym is for kids ages 0-10. There is also a village where kids can dress up and use their imaginations.

With spring break fast approaching, The Keiki Playhouse offers a drop and go option for parents for $13 an hour from now until March 24th. During the first two weeks of April, there will also be a golden egg hunt with up to three winners a day.

If you want more information about the facility, which can hosts birthday parties, you can log on to its website at thekeikiplayhouse.com

