Amazon says it will charge tax on online purchases made in Hawaii, according to a spokesperson Wednesday.

The online retail giant told KHON2 in a statement, “Amazon will begin collecting sales tax in the state of Hawaii beginning April 1, 2017.”

Amazon already charges tax on purchases made in several other states.

No word yet on what led to the Hawaii decision.

The Hawaii State Tax Dept. says it has no comment on the matter.

