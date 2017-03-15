City to prohibit combustible trash drop-offs at landfill

Starting Monday, you won’t be able to take your trash or bulky items to the Waimanalo Gulch landfill.

The city says instead, you’ll have to take your combustible waste, or burnable trash that includes bulky items (see list below), to your nearest convenience center in Ewa, Laie, Wahiawa, Waianae, Waimanalo and Waipahu, or transfer stations in Kapaa, Kawailoa or Keehi, as appropriate.

The trash will then be taken to the H-POWER plant and burned for fuel, which officials say will limit unnecessary disposal at the landfill.

“The purpose of this is to really go after the mayor’s goal of not having an everyday landfill, divert as much as we can from the landfill and take it to H-POWER, where we can generate electricity,” said Lori Kahikina, director of the city Department of Environmental Services.

You can still bring “small quantities” of inert materials, such as dirt, rock, sand, gravel and concrete, to the landfill, however you are limited to two loads per day with a maximum of four loads per week. Vehicles will be limited to sedans, pickup trucks or minivans.

All large household vehicles, including those with commercial license plates, or hauling large quantities of inert materials or construction and demolition debris and waste, will be directed to the private PVT Landfill in Nanakuli.

Acceptable refuse for combustible bin:

Paper, cardboard, cloth, plastic

Plastic bags of trash (unless filled with noncombustible refuse)

Wood (2″x 4″ size or smaller; maximum 4′ length)

Roofing material (wood shingles and asphalt paper)

Metal, (maximum 4’x4′ or 4′ lengths), glass

Mattresses, furniture, small electronic appliances

Rugs, carpeting

Lumber (maximum 4’x4′ sheets or 4′ lengths)

Drywall, plywood panels

Roofing materials (tile)