City updates community on Complete Streets program

Changing Oahu’s roads to make it safer for all is the idea behind the city’s Complete Streets program starting with downtown Honolulu and Chinatown.

The city has been getting feedback on proposed changes to the area like bicycle lanes, sidewalk improvements and even adding an all way pedestrian crossing.
The city gave the community an update on the plans on Wednesday.

“The complete streets program is about safety and accesability for everyone. For our most vulnerable users, our pedestrians, our bicyclists, making sure they feel safe and with this changing environment we’re in right now, we need to make sure that our roads accommodate those needs,” said Mike Packard of Complete Streets.

Folks who live and work in the area will notice changes over the next two to four years.

