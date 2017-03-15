Hawaii restaurants create limited-edition desserts using Girl Scout cookies

Related Coverage Girl Scout Cookies arrive at Aloha Stadium

With Girl Scout cookie season in full swing, nine Hawaii restaurants have created exclusive desserts featuring classic cookie flavors.

These specials are available through the end of March with a portion of the proceeds going to Girls Scouts of Hawaii.

“We are so grateful for the support of our wonderful restaurant partners this cookie season,” said Shari Chang, CEO, Girl Scouts of Hawaii. “We love seeing local businesses support our scouts, as proceeds from the cookie program in turn help the larger Hawaii community.”

On Oahu, Angelo Pietro is offering a Thin Mint Brownie Sundae, while Artizen by MW has unveiled a new Thin Mint Ice Cream Sandwich with buttermilk chocolate cake.

LunchBox by Pili Group introduced a Matcha Mochi Tart with Trefoil Crust & Ginger Crème, while The Counter at Kahala is offering a classic Thin Mint milkshake.

Tiki’s Grill & Bar has concocted a Scout Mint Cookie Cheesecake, a Kona coffee cheesecake with chocolate mint cookie crust.

Via Gelato is continuing with two popular Girl Scout cookie-themed flavors: Thin Mint gelato, a combination of mint and chocolate cookie; and Samoas gelato, a blend of creamy haupia gelato with homemade chocolate sauce and chunks of Samoas.

On Hawaii Island, Hilo Bay Café is also continuing with its Hawaiian Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with Trefoil cookie crust and Mountain View strawberry sauce. At the Lava Lava Beach Club at Waikoloa Beach Resort and Huggo’s, guests will enjoy inventive desserts inspired by the new s’mores cookie.

Girl Scouts cookie desserts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Thin Mint Brownie Sundae (Photo: Angelo Pietro) Hawaiian Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with Trefoil Cookie Crust and Mountain View Strawberry Sauce (Photo: Hilo Bay Café) Matcha Mochi Tart with Trefoil Crust and Ginger Creme (Photo: LunchBox by Pili Group) Scout Mint Cookie Cheesecake (Photo: Tiki's Grill & Bar) Thin Mint Gelato (Photo: Via Gelato) Samoas Gelato (Photo: Via Gelato)