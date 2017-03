Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop in Kailua has been in business for decades. Now, it’s becoming a big hit as a way to raise funds for athletic teams, hula halau, and organizations. The bake shop has a number of fundraising options.

According to owner, Non DeMello, they are able to help its customers and community because of the help they receive from Insurance Solutions.

http://www.honoluluhiinsuranceservices.com/

agnesbakeshop.com