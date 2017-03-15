New bikeshare program to be featured at city’s Complete Streets Expo

Bikeshare Hawaii on Monday introduced Biki, the name for Honolulu’s new bikeshare program, and on Wednesday it will publicly debut what is in store for Honolulu residents.

The program says Honolulu will be the first city in the world to have this new generation of bike.

The Biki bike prototype will make its public debut at the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services’ Community Symposium and Complete Streets Expo on Wednesday, March 15.

People will have the chance learn more about bikeshare, the new bikes, expected launch, pricing, the stations and locations. There will also be pau hana event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Laniakea YWCA in Downtown Honolulu is free to everyone.

Biki will launch this summer with 1,000 bikes at 100 conveniently located self-service “Biki Stops” from Chinatown to Diamond Head. Biki bikes, manufactured by PBSC Urban Solutions, are designed to meet the needs of Honolulu’s diverse population.

They are easy to maneuver, fun to ride, and retain all of the comfort and safety features of larger bikeshare bikes.

“We are delighted to announce Biki as our bikeshare system name as well as show off a prototype of the brand new bikes that will be our fleet,” said Lori McCarney, CEO of Bikeshare Hawaii. “Why did we choose Biki for our name? Well, it’s friendly and fun just like our operations will be. And, what do you get when you cross “bike” with “wiki”, which means fast and quick in the Hawaiian language? Biki!”

Honolulu’s Biki bikes will have the following features:

Biki bikes will be fun and comfortable to ride, even for new bicyclists or people who haven’t been on a bike in years;

There are 3-speeds for easy pedaling;

The seat height can be adjusted in seconds;

Clothing is protected from dirt and grime because of specially designed wheel covers and chain guards;

Bright lights on the front and back illuminate when pedaling, and reflectors increase visibility on the sides;

An easy on and off step-through frame;

A basket with bungee to carry personal items of different shapes and sizes;

It’s sturdy, dependable and theft-resistant and;

Biki bikes lock securely into any Biki Stop.

“Biki bikes are super simple to use and can accommodate riders of all sizes who can jump on a bike and start riding no matter their attire, even if they’re wearing a suit or a dress and heels,” said McCarney.

Biki will launch this summer with its stations typically a five-minute walk apart so users don’t need to worry about where to pick up or drop off a bike. The bikes are designed for trips of one to two miles in street clothes. The primary goal of the system is to provide convenient and affordable mobility in urban Honolulu for the vast majority of people who don’t bike now. In many situations bikeshare provides a cheaper, healthier, friendlier and faster alternative to driving and parking.