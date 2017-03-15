Rainbow Wahine shutout Harvard for 16th win of the season

The University of Hawai’i softball team (16-10) shut down Harvard 7-0 on Day Two of the Hawaii Pacific Health Rainbow Wahine Classic. Hawai’i out-hit the Crimson 14-to-4 while UH starter Brittany Hitchcock fired her fifth complete game shutout of the season on Wednesday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hitchcock threw a four-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts and faced just 25 batters in the game. Two runners reached second base, but none reached third. It was Hitchcock’s second-straight start with double-digit strikeouts and her second-straight complete game shutout. She improved to 9-6 this season.

Hawai’i erupted for three runs in the third. Bree Soma led off the frame with a single through the rightside of the infield. She then stole second and moved to third on a ground out by Laura Jaquez. Jordian Hicks followed by drilling a double to the right-centerfield gap to drive Soma. Danielle Garcielita then hit an infield single to short to put runners at first and third. Garcielita stole second to put both runners into scoring position. Sarah Muzik then lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in Hicks. Nicole Lopez then got an RBI single to score Garcielita for the early 3-0 lead.

Hawai’i added another run in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. Angelique Ramos smacked a single up the middle and Soma followed with a bunt single to put runners at first and second. On the play though Soma was hurt running down the line. Later with two outs and pinch runner Alia Monges executed a delayed steal to advance to third and then scored on a groundout to third by Hicks.

The Rainbow Wahine tacked on another two runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 6-0. After a groundout to start the frame, the ‘Bows got back-to-back doubles by Lopez and Heather Morales. Morales’ double drove in Lopez. Later with two outs, Ramos rapped a single to right-centerfield to score Morales.

UH got an RBI-double by Lopez to drive in Hicks from second in the sixth to go up 7-0 over the Crimson.

Harvard’s Kathleen Duncan took the loss dropping her record to 1-2. She threw two and two thirds innings and gave up three runs on five hits with no walks or strikeouts. Taylor Cabe came in relief and threw the final three and a third innings. Cabe allowed four runs on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Hawai’i continues play in their final pre-season tournament of the season on Thursday with a doubleheader. They will take on Purdue at 5:00 p.m. and then will play UConn at 7:00 pm.