Undefeated MMA Superstar Angela Lee of Mililani books second title defense

For the second time in less than 80 days, Mililani’s Angela Lee will defend her ONE Championship Atomweight World Title, as the undefeated Mixed Martial Arts superstar booked a bout against Brazil’s Istela Nunes on May 26th in Singapore, Lee confirmed Wednesday.

Lee, who at 20 years old is the youngest world champion in the sport, succesfully defended her 115-pound title for the first time this past Saturday, with a third round TKO victory over previously unbeaten Jenny Huang in Thailand. That fight was her first since winning the title 10 months prior via split decision over Mei Yamaguchi.

Nunes, four years older than Lee is a two-time Muay Thai world champion, and is 5-0 in her career.

The title fight will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium which has a seating capacity of 12,000.