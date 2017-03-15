Wahine Volleyball faces Minnesota Thursday in Spring Exhibition

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team hosts its second of three spring matches with a rematch against Minnesota on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center.

Two weeks ago, the Rainbow Wahine outlasted Team Osaka in five sets in their first match of the spring. McKenna Granato recorded a double-double in the win putting down a team-high 18 kills with 10 digs plus four blocks. Emily Maglio added 17 kills and hit a match-high .625 with just one error in 29 attacks. Maglio also rejected a match-high eight blocks (two solo, six block assists). Kirsten Sibley buried 10 kills with two blocks and Casey Castillo had seven blocks with eight kills. Setter Norene Iosia had a double-double with 48 assists and 10 digs with a block and five kills. Both libero Savanah Kahakai and defensive specialist Emma Smith had a team-high 14 digs apiece to lead Hawai’i.

The 2016 Rainbow Wahine finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA coaches poll after posting a 23-6 overall record. Hawai’i captured their second-straight Big West title and 25th overall conference crown with a 15-1 mark. The ‘Bows competed in their 35th NCAA tournament where they defeated USC in the first round but fell to Minnesota in the second. Hawai’i will return five starters and 15 letterwinners next fall—including all-Big West first team players Emily Maglio, Savanah Kahakai, and Norene Iosia.

Minnesota finished this past season ranked No. 3 with a 29-5 overall record. The Golden Gophers advanced all the way to the NCAA semifinal match before falling to Stanford in four sets.

Women’s Volleyball Spring Match #2

Who: Hawai’i vs. Minnesota

When: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Where: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu

Tickets: All General Admssion – Adult – $11; Senior Citizen (65 & older) – $8; Student (Ages 4 to High School) – $5