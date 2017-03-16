Court documents indicate Nanakuli hit-and-run was racially motivated

Related Coverage Driver charged with terroristic threatening in Nanakuli incident

We’re learning more about what led to a hit-and-run crash at a Nanakuli gas station over the weekend.

Three people were hurt after police say a woman drove her car into them, and according to court documents, it may have been racially motivated.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at Hele gas station on Farrington Highway.

Court documents say one of the victims was standing next to a gas pump when, for no apparent reason, two women in a sedan started yelling at her.

According to the victim and her boyfriend, the driver, identified as Paresse Lai, 21, used profanity, racial slurs, and shouted statements like “You don’t belong on this island.”

Court documents say Lai allegedly drove her car into the woman, causing her to roll on top of the hood, and also hit her boyfriend in the leg.

Police say while Lai was trying to get away, she allegedly hit a parked car and caused a third victim’s leg to get pinned.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lai allegedly drove off, but turned herself in to the Waianae police station a few hours later.

On Thursday, March 16, Lai was indicted for terroristic threatening and accidents involving substantial bodily injury.

Her bail was confirmed at $25,000.