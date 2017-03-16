Hawaii’s Kitchen: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse





Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Waikiki is one of Hawaii’s most popular restaurants, serving more than a thousand customers a day.

The restaurant is known for its dry aged steaks. They will sit nearly a month before meeting the standards to be a Wolfgang steak.

They are also known for their happy hour from 11 in the morning til 6:30pm. When it comes to appetizers you have to try the lobster mac-n-cheese. The general manager tells us some people just double the order and eat that as an entrée. Today, we learn how to make their famous lobster mac-n-cheese!

If you want to know more about Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Waikiki you can log onto their website at wolfgangssteakhouse.net.