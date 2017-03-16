Heen hits fifth Home run, Lady ‘Bows sweep Purdue & UConn in doubleheader

The University of Hawai’i softball team (18-10, 0-0 Big West) swept their doubleheader on Day Three of the Hawai’i Pacific Health Rainbow Wahine Classic with wins over Purdue and Connecticut. Hawai’i held off the Boilermakers for a 2-1 win and then defeated UConn, 4-1 on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawai’i 2, Purdue 1

Kanani Aina Cabrales earned the win to improve to 2-1 this season. She gave up just one unearned run while spacing three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in five and a third innings of work. It was her first win since the first week of the season. Dana Thomsen earned her first save of her Rainbow Wahine career, coming into the game in the sixth inning with a runner on and one out. Thomsen threw the final one and a third innings and gave up a hit while striking out three of the six .

Hawai’i posted their two runs scoreboard in the second inning. Callee Heen led the frame off with a hard hit single through the rightside of the infield. Heather Cameron then drilled a double to the right-centerfield gap to drive in Heen from first. Chardonnay Pantastico then executed a sacrifice bunt to third to push Cameron to third and Jordian Hicks then laced a single up the middle to drive in Cameron for the 2-0 lead.

Purdue scored cut their deficit in half in the top of the sixth, scoring one run. Maya Hughes reached first on a fielding error on the second baseman. Hughes went to second base on a passed ball and then scored on a Mallory Baker single that went through the rightside of the infield. Thomsen then entered the game and struck out the first batter she faced and later got a popout to second to end the rally.

The Boilermakers’ starter Kaitlynn Moody took the loss dropping her record to 4-6 in a complete game effort. She allowed two runs on nine hits with two walks and no strikeouts. Purdue fell to 10-18 overall on the season with the loss.

Hawai’i 4, UConn 1

After being shutout by UConn’s Katie Koshes in their first meeting earlier this week, Hawai’i jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run bomb by Callee Heen. Heen’s blast sailed over the centerfield fence and drove in Sarah Muzik and Heather Morales who both walked. It was Heen’s fifth home run of the rookie’s career.

Hawai’i rallied with two outs to score another run to extend lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Lopez and Morales got back-to-back doubles for the run. For Lopez, it was her team-leading seventh double of the season and for Morales it was her fifth double this season.

UConn got one run back in the seventh on a solo home run by Carli Cutler.

UH starter Brittany Hitchcock earned her third straight win and her 10th on the season as she improved to 10-6. She shutout the Huskies through the first six innings before giving up the solo homer. Hitchcock gave up just two hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. It marked her 16th complete game of the season. In her last five appearances, Hitchcock has struck out 37 batters while walking just two opposing hitters.

UConn’s Koshes took the loss to even her record at 3-3. She threw four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Jill Stockley threw the final one and a third innings, giving up one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

Hawai’i continues play in the Rainbow Wahine Classic with another doubleheader on Friday night. The ‘Bows will take on Harvard at 5:00 pm followed by Marist at 7:00 pm.