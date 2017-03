The Honolulu prosecutors office hears tens of thousands of cases each year.

It’s looking for help to clear some of the backlog.

According to the prosecutor’s budget report, they had to deal with more than 21,000 citations for park rules violations, between 2014 and 2016. Simple trespassing citations totaled more than 7,400.

The office is asking state lawmakers for funding to help clear a backlog of cases involving homeless defendants who fail to appear in court for non-violent offenses.