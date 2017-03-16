Indiana hands Hawaii a second straight one run heartbreaker, 4-3

The University of Hawai’i (10-7) and Indiana duked it out once again at Les Murakami Stadium on Thursday, with the Hoosiers mounting a late-game comeback to claim their second win over the Rainbow Warriors with a 4-3 victory.

For the first time in five games, the Rainbow Warriors were the first to tack up a run on the scoreboard, as Hawai’i used a Tyler Murray walk and a pair of wild pitches to set up Marcus Doi’s RBI second inning single through the right side.

Like clockwork, the Hoosiers responded in the third, turning consecutive singles into a 1-1 game on an Alex Krupa RBI. Unfazed, the Rainbow Warriors went to work in the bottom half, with Dustin Demeter bringing home Dylan Vchulek for the go-ahead, later scoring himself on a Johnny Weeks sacrifice bunt – providing a two-run cushion.

Hawai’i would ride that advantage for the next four innings with starter Brendan Hornung. However, Hornung’s 102nd pitch ended up across Lower Campus Road, tying the game at 3-3 in the eighth on a two-run Luke Miller left field home run, also scoring Matt Gorski, who reached via error.

Gorski came back around in the ninth, batting in the game-winning run, as Butler scored on his fielder’s choice play for the 4-3 IU advantage. Capturing the win, utility pitcher Matt Lloyd (1-0) allowed a ninth-inning single, but closed the door on the Rainbow Warriors. Reliever Kyle Mitchell (1-2) took the loss for UH.

Hornung reached double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year, knocking down 10 batters, walking one with nine hitters.

The ‘Bows again reached double-digit hitting for the seventh time in the last 10 games. Doi and Adam Fogel each batted 2-for-4 with Doi logging an RBI. Vchulek and Demeter were both 2-for-5 respectively with one run apiece, while Demeter added an RBI.

The Rainbow Warriors and Hoosiers square off on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled at Les Murakami Stadium. Indiana leads the series 2-0.