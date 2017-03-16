Kauai mayor calls for major road fixes, tax increase in State of the County address

Kauai County Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. delivered his State of the County address in Lihue Thursday.

His plans for the Garden Island include some big improvements, but they’ll come at cost.

The mayor is looking at $12 million in road repairs — $6 million in county funds and $6 million in federal funds — to address critical needs along Maluhia, Koloa, and Olohena roads.

“The county maintains 300 miles of roadway with a $126 million backlog in maintenance costs,” he said. “This dedicated funding will make a difference in addressing the most critical areas of road repair needs island-wide.”

The mayor is also budgeting $14.3 million for capital improvement projects, many of which he says are already in progress.

Improvements include work to replace Kapahi Bridge, turning the vacant Hanalei courthouse into a community center, and improving sites and facilities such as Lihue Baseball Stadium, Waimea Pool, and Poipu Beach Park.

To help pay for all that, Mayor Carvalho is proposing a 19-cent across-the-board increase in real property taxes, which he says could result in an increase of $3.6 million in revenue.

He did not request any new positions, choosing instead to re-evaluate and relocate personnel. He’s also looking to enact a six-month freeze on filling new vacancies, effective July 1, after which a committee would thoroughly review the positions.

“Responsible management of our financial resources is compelling my decision to seek structural changes in the way we manage the county,” he said.