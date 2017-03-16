Man accused of killing Laysan albatross birds changes plea to no contest

A man accused of killing three federally protected Layson albatross birds on Oahu has changed his plea.

In December 2015, officials found 15 nests destroyed with either smashed, dead, or missing eggs. At least 12 adult birds were missing, and there was evidence that several birds had their feet cut off.

Seabird monitoring cameras and sound equipment were also missing with a replacement value of $3,100, officials said.

A year later, Christian Gutierrez turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He initially pleaded not guilty to multiple counts, including theft, entering a prohibited area, prohibited activities in a nature reserve, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and 14 counts of animal cruelty.

On Thursday, he entered a no-contest plea to amended charges of third-degree theft, prohibited activities, prohibited activities in a natural area reserve, fourth-degree criminal property damage, and second-degree cruelty to animals.

According to his attorney, Gutierrez was not the ring leader, and other individuals — who are juveniles — were involved. He noted that Gutierrez is cooperating with the prosecutor’s office.

Gutierrez is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.