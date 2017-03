This morning, we had the distinct pleasure of having Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, the U.S. Navy surgeon general, on our program today. He represents the 63,000 men and women who make up the Navy Medicine team, responsible for caring for our Sailors, Marines and their families around the globe. Today, he joins us to talk about his job as the Navy’s top doctor, his priorities, the trends he’s seeing in health care today and how the Navy Medicine team is responding to those trends.

