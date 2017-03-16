President Trump’s proposed budget slashes funds to East-West Center

The White House unveiled President Trump’s proposed budget blueprint on Thursday, and contains cuts to eliminate or reduce funds to hundreds of programs and agencies, including Manoa’s East-West Center.

According to the document, the budget “…eliminates direct appropriations to small organizations that receive funding from other sources and can continue to operate without direct Federal funds, such as the East-West Center.”

Reports say the center will suffer a funding loss of $16 million.

The East-West Center’s mission is to promote better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific through cooperative study, research and dialogue.

The facility is ran by the East-West Center Foundation, which is a private non-profit organization established in 1982 by a congressional charter. According to center’s website, the success of the facility is built on both public funding and private donations.

Funding from the U.S. government covers most of the Center’s basic operating expenses. Meanwhile, private funding by individuals, private agencies, foundations, corporations and governments throughout the region sustains the Center’s high quality research, education, training, scholarship and exchange programs.