The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified skeletal remains that were found on Tantalus in April of 2016.

Officials say the remains are those of Helen Prestosa, 40.

The medical examiner says her death is a homicide.

Prestosa, who lived in Kalihi, had been missing since November 19, 2015.

After further investigation, Honolulu police reclassified her case to murder.