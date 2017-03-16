Snowstorm keeps Waianae Intermediate School choir group grounded in New York City

Related Coverage Hawaii students perform at Carnegie Hall

A weekend choir trip to New York City has turned into quite an adventure for some middle school school students from the Waianae Coast.

KHON2 first told you about their adventure on Tuesday. The Waianae Intermediate School students and chaperones traveled to New York last week to attend a national middle school and children’s choir event that was back on Sunday.

Due of the massive winter storm that moved into the area, the kids are still there because they missed their flight.

The group of 15 was supposed to leave on Tuesday but are now scheduled to fly out on Friday.

In the meantime, they’re learning about life.

“We wanted them to get the full experience, and boy did they get some,and then some, and so I think it’s preparing them for the future already,” said Sommer Hoohuli-Lopez. “We’re molding them into being able to know what to do and how to handle the situation and knowing that even though they’re surrounded, they’re still positive.”

Niu Valley Middle School’s band was also in New York City, they were there for the New York Wind Band festival, a competition that usually invites only high schools.