Spring Break in the 808: Mixology at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii

It’s spring break in the 808 all week long. Trini and Mikey catch up with a mixologist who has concocted new drinks just in time for spring break, like raspberry lemonade. It’s just one of the many new drinks you can try out at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii.

Besides all the spring break fun they are also expecting a big Easter weekend next month. Even the Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance at one of the largest Easter egg hunts in the state.

Want to know more about hours of operation you can log onto their website at wetnwildhawaii.com