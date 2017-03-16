Tourism officials among those unfazed by viral hashtag #BoycottHawaii

#BoycottHawaii is a hashtag that’s currently trending on Twitter after a federal judge in Hawaii blocked President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Many on the mainland have been urging others not to support Hawaii because they claim Judge Derrick Watson’s ruling is un-American.

Some even said they changed their plans about coming to Hawaii on vacation and would instead travel elsewhere.

However, scores of supporters are firing back; some saying it would leave more room on the beach for them.

The discussion prompted U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D, Hawaii, to weigh in:

Will the social media campaign outweigh Hawaii’s beautiful beaches and near-perfect weather?

Talk of the boycott was discussed at a scheduled board meeting for the Hawaii Tourism Association Thursday, but chairman Rick Fried says it’s not alarming at all.

“People have a right to express their opinion. We don’t think people that are at all thoughtful and like to come to Hawaii for the things that we offer will be affected in the slightest,” he told KHON2.

Wednesday’s ruling merely grants a temporary restraining order, and more legal battles are expected in the appeals court, and possibly even the Supreme Court.

However long it lasts, Fried said, “I think it will have no effect. I think the fact that we took the right position, in my view, if anything will keep getting brought up more and more, and I think it could in the long run affect us positively.”

Fried says he believes it’s more likely that people will decide to come to Hawaii because of the challenge, and not the other way around.

