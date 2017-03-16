What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

By Published:

STINK’N ROSE is this week’s savory flavor, featuring roasted garlic and caramelized onions. 2 great flavors from these underground treasures combine to make you smile.

CHOCOLATE FROZEN CUSTARD is this week’s featured treat.  Chocolate, chocolate, ahhhh… chocolate.  Primo Popcorn uses liquid nitrogen in our production for a smoother, creamier delight.

Come check out all the flavors of Primo Popcorn’s frozen custard and Primo Popcorn at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://www.primopopcorn.com.

