Work on city’s second protected bike lane requires weekend road closure

Work is underway for a second protected bike lane in Honolulu.

The new protected bike lane will feature delineators and lane markings on the Ewa side of South Street from King to Pohukaina streets.

The goal is to provide a safe corridor for bicyclists traveling mauka and makai between the King Street Protected Bike Lane and Kakaako.

From Pokukaina Street to Ala Moana Boulevard, a traditional bike lane will be painted on both sides of the street.

The makai-bound lane will allow bicyclists to continue to Ala Moana Boulevard and Forrest Avenue in Kakaako Makai with connections to Kakaako Waterfront Park, Kewalo Basin, and Ala Moana Beach Park. The mauka-bound lane will have a “bike box” at Pohukaina Street to allow cyclists to safely cross into the protected lane.

Weather permitting, the Department of Facility Maintenance is scheduled to close South Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Pohukaina Street this Saturday, March 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to remove existing pavement markings and restripe the roadway.

Local traffic will be allowed access.

TheBus Route 42 will be rerouted during this time, using Cooke and Pohukaina streets to avoid the area of construction. Regular route stops at Ala Moana Boulevard and Coral Street (Stop 893) and South Street and Auahi Street (Stop 1065) will not be serviced during the detour.

This project is being built in-house with crews from the Department of Facility Maintenance. The cost of materials is approximately $80,000.

Metered parking will be preserved on the Diamond Head side of South Street. Rush hour restricted metered parking previously available on the Ewa side has been removed.