3 displaced after fire damages Kahului home

Three people are being assisted by the American Red Cross after fire damaged their Kahului home Thursday evening.

The fire was initially reported at 6:49 p.m. from a home on Puunene Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the front corner of a single-story home. Residents were already using garden hoses to try to control the fire.

Crews confirmed all residents evacuated safely, then extinguished the fire as it spread from the kitchen up into the ceiling.

Investigators were unable to determine what caused the fire.

Damage to the home was estimated at $120,000 with an additional $30,000 in damage to its contents.