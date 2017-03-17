(4) Rainbow Warriors swept, end streaks against (3) BYU

PROVO, Utah – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team saw several streaks come to an end in a straight-set loss to No. 3 BYU Friday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match-up at Smith Fieldhouse. Set scores were 28-26, 25-18, 25-20.

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. HT).

The Rainbow Warriors (20-3, 10-3 MPSF) had a 15-match win streak come to an end in addition to a 32-set win streak and 10-match MPSF win streak. UH also lost for the 14th straight time in Provo.

Opposite Stijn van Tilburg led the Warrior attack with a match-high 16 kills, hitting .344. Outside hitter Kupono Fey added 10 kills while middle blocker Hendrik Mol tallied five kills and four blocks.

UH, which entered the match third nationally in hitting percentage, hit for a season-low .188 for the match. The nation’s leader in blocking also produced only four team blocks, compared to 12 for the Cougars.

BYU (18-2, 12-1) was led by Brenden Sander (14) and Jake Langlois (13), who combined for 27 of the team’s 43 kills, while hitting .440 and .450, respectively. As a team, the Cougars hit .440 for the match.

In a tight first set, the Warriors took a two-point lead at 18-16 following a double-block by Mol and Fey. Moments later, the Cougars answered with three straight to regain the lead at 22-21. The teams sided out with the Warriors erasing three set points before Langlois ended it with his fourth kill at 28-26.

Langlois used his serving and a pair of aces to frustrate the Warriors early in Set 2 as the Cougars built a 9-4 lead. That would be enough of a cushion as UH got no closer than four points the rest of the way in part to .083 hitting in the set.

In Set 3, the Warriors erased a four-point deficit with an 8-2 run to take a 16-14 lead. The Cougars answered back with a 6-1 run, including four unanswered – three by way of UH hitting errors – for a 20-17 lead. After a van Tilburg kill, BYU put the match away with a kill by Joseph Grosh and a Brett Rosenmeier hitting error. Fittingly, van Tilburg hit into a double block to end the match.

