Beach Bows split doubleheader in Waikiki

HONOLULU – The No. 5 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team blanked Nebraska 5-0 before suffering its first loss of the season to No. 4 Florida State, 3-2, on the opening day of the Outrigger Hawai’i Invitational Friday at Queen’s Beach.

In their first match of the day, the SandBows made quick work of Nebraska (1-4), winning all five courts in straight sets. Emily Maglio and Laurel Weaver were particularly impressive with a dominating 21-8, 21-11 win over Kelly Hunter and Lauren Stivrins. UH remained undefeated (5-0) all-time against the Huskers and the two teams will meet up again on Monday, March 20 in a dual match on the UH Manoa campus.

The team’s second match against Florida State was a much closer affair. Meeting for the first time since FSU turned back UH in last year’s NCAA Championships, the teams engaged in an epic battle. The Seminoles took the first two points, but the final three matches each went the full distance before FSU (7-3) squeaked out the win. By doing so the Seminoles halted the UH’s program-record nine match win streak to start the year.

Carly Kan and Ari Homayun lost their first match of the year (9-1) when they dropped a three-setter to FSU’s Francesa Goncalves and Katie Horton. At flight No. 3, Maglio and Weaver saw their streak of 18 straight sets won to start the season come to an end when they fell in straight sets to Macy Jerger and Victoria Paranagua.

However, Nikki Taylor and Ka’iwi Schucht remained unblemished (10-0) at the No. 2 flight this season after pulling off a 21-13, 17-21, 15-11 over Leigh Andrew and Sierra Sanchez. Mikayla Tucker and Morgan Martin scored UH’s other point against the Seminoles with a thrilling 21-17, 18-21, 16-14 win over Vanessa Freire and Brooke Kuhlman at the top flight.

The Outrigger Hawai’i Invitational continues on Saturday with eight matches beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Rainbow Wahine will face Utah at 10:30 a.m. and No. 7 Arizona at 1:00 p.m. before wrapping up the tournament against top-ranked USC at 4:45 p.m. All matches are free admission.

#5 Hawai’i 5, Nebraska 0

1. Morgan Martin/Mikayla Tucker (UH) def. Andie Malloy/Justine Wong-Orantes (NU) 21-18, 21-14

2. Ka’iwi Schucht/Nikki Taylor (UH) def. Annika Albrecht/Olivia Boender (NU) 21-13, 21-18

3. Laurel Weaver/Emily Maglio (UH) def. Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins (NU) 21-8, 21-11

4. Carly Kan/Ari Homayun (UH) def. Mikaela Foecke/Kenzie Maloney (NU) 21-13, 21-14

5. Hannah Zalopany/Norene Iosia (UH) def. Sydney Townsend/Tiani Reeves (NU) 21-15, 21-11

Order of Finish: 3,4,2,5,1

#4 Florida State 3, #5 Hawai’i 2

1. Morgan Martin/Mikayla Tucker (UH) def. Vanessa Freire/Brooke Kuhlman (FSU) 21-17, 18-21, 16-14

2. Nikki Taylor/Ka’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Leigh Andrew/Sierra Sanchez (FSU) 21-13, 17-21, 15-11

3. Macy Jerger/Victoria Paranagua (FSU) def. Emily Maglio/Laurel Weaver (UH) 21-16, 21-13

4. Francesa Goncalves/Katie Horton (FSU) def. Ari Homayun/Carly Kan (UH) 21-12, 11-21, 15-12

5. Hailey Luke/Ali Eager (FSU) def. Norene Iosia/Hannah Zalopany (UH) 21-11, 22-20

Order of finish: 3,5,2,4,1

Outrigger Hawai’i Invitational Day 1 Results

#7 Arizona 3, Nebraska 2

#4 Florida State 4, Utah 1

#1 USC 5 Nebraska 0

#4 Florida State 3, #7 Arizona 2

#5 Hawai’i 5, Nebraska 0

#1 USC 4, Utah 1

#4 Florida State 3, #5 Hawai’i 2

Outrigger Hawai’i Invitational Day 2 Schedule

Utah vs. Nebraska, 8:00 a.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 1 USC, 9:15 a.m.

No. 5 Hawai’i vs. Utah, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 USC, 11:45 a.m.

No. 5 Hawai’i vs. No. 7 Arizona, 1:00 p.m.

No. 4 Florida State vs. Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Hawai’i vs. No. 1 USC, 4:45 p.m.

