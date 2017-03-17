Keiki Talk: Spring Break Activities for the Family

What’s great about living in Hawaii is the amazing weather we have and all the fun outdoor things we can do, most of which are free. Kamaaina Kids joined us in studio with family friendly activities to do with your keiki this spring break!

It’s great to get the kids involved in the planning of what you want to do as a family, they might even know some cool news places that you didn’t know about and it will get them excited for the activities ahead. This is a great way to create those life long memories with them.