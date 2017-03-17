Keiki Talk: Spring Break Activities for the Family

By Published:

What’s great about living in Hawaii is the amazing weather we have and all the fun outdoor things we can do, most of which are free. Kamaaina Kids joined us in studio with family friendly activities to do with your keiki this spring break!

It’s great to get the kids involved in the planning of what you want to do as a family, they might even know some cool news places that you didn’t know about and it will get them excited for the activities ahead. This is a great way to create those life long memories with them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s