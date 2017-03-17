Piikoi St. on-ramp to H-1 eastbound to close 24/7 for maintenance, traffic study

The state has announced a major traffic alert for eastbound drivers aiming to get on the H-1 Freeway.

From April 17-29, the Piikoi Street on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway eastbound will be closed 24 hours a day.

Drivers will still be able to get on the freeway via the Ward Avenue and University Avenue on-ramps.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary not only to conduct maintenance work to the on-ramp, but also to study the traffic impacts of the on-ramp’s closure.

“The Punahou Street off-ramp and Piikoi Street on-ramp has been an area of concern in terms of congestion. With the scheduled maintenance work, it is an ideal opportunity to see how traffic is impacted from the on-ramp closure,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation, Highways Division Deputy Director. “HDOT is constantly looking for new ways to improve the highways system and this could be a way to make the freeway more efficient.”

Currently, vehicles entering the freeway from the Piikoi Street on-ramp must merge left across two lanes in order to continue on the freeway, while simultaneously, vehicles exiting the freeway at the Punahou Street off-ramp are merging right.

Officials say traffic movements on the freeway and surrounding streets will be monitored during the closure to determine if it reduces enough freeway congestion to justify improvements on alternate routes.

HDOT welcomes feedback from the community on the project. Those wishing to comment may email the Public Affairs Office at dotpao@hawaii.gov or call 808-587-2160.