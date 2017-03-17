Road closures scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Oahu

By Published: Updated:

Some road closures are scheduled to impact some roadways in Honolulu on St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill St. Patrick’s Day Block Party will last until late evening and will block off Nuuanu Avenue and Merchant near Chinatown starting around 5 p.m.

Also, starting at 11:30 a.m., a portion of Kalakaua Avenue will be closed for the St. Patrick’s Day parade earlier in the day.

The parade will begin marching down at noon from Fort Derussy to Kapiolani Park.

Closures in Waikiki are expected until 2:30 p.m., or based on police direction.

Buses will be detoured in the area.

