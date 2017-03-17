Separate H-1 westbound nighttime closures scheduled near Radford, Kapolei

Westbound drivers on the H-1 Freeway will encounter detours if traveling at night next week.

Radford Drive Overpass

The first closure, near the Radford Drive overpass, will last for one night only, starting Monday, March 20.

Three of four lanes will be closed in westbound direction from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Then all westbound lanes will be closed from 1-4 a.m., if needed. The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to H-1 West will also be closed during this time.

A single left lane will be closed in the eastbound direction from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

A full closure is necessary to remove the existing variable message board sign at the Radford Drive Overpass. A crane and large vehicles are necessary to lift the sign and place it on a truck to haul away.

Drivers will be directed to Kamehameha Highway as the alternate route. If possible, you’re advised to stay on Moanalua Freeway to bypass the airport viaduct and the work area.

Note: This project will also require daytime closures in the eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway beginning Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24, in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kapolei Interchange

The H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Sunday night, March 19, through Friday morning, March 24.

The Makakilo Drive on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will also be closed during this time.

A full closure of the H-1 Freeway is necessary to install a temporary working platform along the edge of the Farrington Highway Overpass bridge for the retrofit part of the Kapolei Interchange Phase 2 project.

Drivers will be directed to Makakilo Drive from the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Off-Ramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway on-ramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closures by checking traffic apps, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closures. Special-duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through on the H-1 Freeway at the Radford Drive Overpass but will not be allowed through at the Kapolei Interchange due to lifts placed on the freeway.

Roadwork is weather permitting.