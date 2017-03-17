Two people suspected of robbing visiting couple on Maui

The Maui Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects wanted in a robbery of a visiting couple from California.

On Wednesday, March 17, at around 6:50 p.m., two visitors from California, a 25 year old male and his 25 year old fiancée, reported an unknown adult male and adult female held them up at gun point and stole personal belongings valued at $9,402 at Nakalele Point.

The suspects then proceeded to unlawfully enter the couple’s rental vehicle and steal more items valued at $350.00 total. The visiting couple were then separated, with the visiting male going with the male offender in an older model Chevy SUV, silver in color, and the visiting female forced to go with the female offender within the rental vehicle.

They were then driven to various areas in Wailuku and possibly Kahului. While in Wailuku, the couple were driven to Longs Drugs Maui Lani and made to purchase cash cards totaling $1,300 in value. The visiting couple did not attempt to escape their captors for fear of their safety, as their lives were threatened several times if they tried to contact police.

The couple were later released uninjured by their captors, with their rental vehicle, at an unknown location. Upon returning to their hotel they contacted police.

The unknown offenders are currently at large and wanted for committing the offenses of robbery, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.

Checks made at Maui Lani Longs revealed video surveillance footage of the victims with an unknown female within the store. The victims identified the unknown female as one of the offenders that held them captive.

The female suspect is in her 20s, 5-foot-5, approximately 120-130 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.

The male suspect is in his 30s, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, appoximately 180 lbs., with short dark hair.

If you have any information about this incident, call Maui police at 244-6400.