It’s been Spring Break in the 808 all week long on the program. We cap off the week with a friendly race down the Volcano Express. Who do you think wins? Trini, the host of Living 808? Mikey Moniz, our C-W star? Or the man charged with promotions for the water park, Eddie Galdones?

See for yourself who streaked down the Volcano Express the fastest.

https://www.wetnwildhawaii.com/