Wanted: Keoni Kalanui-Manantan

By Published: Updated:
Keoni Kalanui-Manantan

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants.

Keoni K. Kalanui-Manantan is also wanted for questioning in connection with an unrelated burglary investigation that occurred in Waipio Valley.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Kalanui-Manantan is known to frequent the North Kohala, Honokaa, and the Waipio Valley areas.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s