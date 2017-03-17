Wanted: Keoni Kalanui-Manantan

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants.

Keoni K. Kalanui-Manantan is also wanted for questioning in connection with an unrelated burglary investigation that occurred in Waipio Valley.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Kalanui-Manantan is known to frequent the North Kohala, Honokaa, and the Waipio Valley areas.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.