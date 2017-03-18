(4) Hawai’i swept again by (3) BYU

PROVO, Utah – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team fell to No. 3 BYU for the second consecutive night, Saturday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rematch at Smith Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 28-26.

UH’s struggles in Provo continued, as the Rainbow Warriors (20-4, 10-4 MPSF) dropped their 15thstraight match to the Cougars in Smith Fieldhouse. Hawai’i is 3-25 all-time against BYU in Provo.

Hawai’i was led for the second straight match byStijn van Tilburg, who posted a match-high 17 kills along with one ace, five digs, and one block. Freshman outside hitter Austin Matautia came off the bench and added nine kills, hitting .428 while outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier posted seven kills and eight digs.

BYU (19-2, 13-1) out-blocked the Warriors 14 to 4.5 led by Miki Jauhiainen’s eight blocks. Jake Langlois and Brenden Sander each had 12 kills while Tim Dobbert added 11.

UH fell behind 12-7 in Set 1 after three Cougars blocks and five Warrior service errors. Hawai’i got within four at 23-19 but BYU closed out the set with kills by Dobbert and Langlois. Van Tilburg led UH with five kills.

The Warriors came out much more aggressively in Set 2, taking a 6-3 lead. UH maintained its lead throughout with the help of five service aces in the set, including a pair by Hendrik Mol. Hawai’i led 22-18 after a kill by Rosenmeier before the wheels fell off.

A three-point BYU spurt trimmed the UH lead to one at 22-21. After an attack error by Dobbert, the Warriors mishandled a BYU overpass. Sander followed with back-to-back kills and Matautia hit long on set point. In all, the Cougars used a 7-1 run to finish the set.

The teams battled back-and-forth in Set 3 until Jauhiainen’s ace put the Cougars on top 13-10. BYU extended the lead to five at 18-13 after an ace by Joseph Grosh. UH showed some life with a 6-0 run to take a 20-19 lead, which included three kills by van Tilburg.

UH led 22-20 after a pair of Cougar hitting errors. BYU answered with a 4-1 run to reach match point. Van Tilburg erased two of those while Matautia staved off another before the Cougars put a stamp on the match with a block of van Tilburg.

The Warriors return to Honolulu to close out the home schedule with a pair against CSUN, Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

