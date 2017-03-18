Hikianalia to join up with sister canoe Hokulea in Tahiti

Hikianalia is scheduled to depart Hawaii next week to meet up with her sister canoe Hokulea in Tahiti.

On Saturday, crew members were provisioning, loading and prepping for the 2,000 mile-plus voyage south.

Kala Tanaka of Maui will be taking the helm, her first long-distance voyage as captain, and her father Kalepa Baybayan, a Hokulea captain and pwo navigator, will be sailmaster.

“I treat all crew members equally,” Baybayan said. “I don’t show any favoritism, but it’s a proud moment for me as a father and her dad to be able to share what leadership on board these voyaging canoes is all about.”

“He’s definitely more of the stern silent type,” said Tanaka, “and just kind of says what needs to be done. Again, this is my first long distance voyage crossing with him, so I’m really excited to be with him, to be in his presence. To have him there, it’s very comforting. He’s my rock, but also to have other legends on the canoe as well.”

Hikianalia is tentatively scheduled to depart Sand Island Tuesday morning on her two- to three-week voyage to Tahiti.