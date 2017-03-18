Rainbow Warriors host Football Family Festivus

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team held the Football Family Festivus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday, with food trucks and festivities preceding a four-quarter scrimmage.

Hawai’i head coach Nick Rolovich, donning a full tuxedo with tails and the top hat and cane to top it off, was impressed with the performance of his team on the field Saturday, capping a constructive week of practice.

“I thought this was our best week, our most productive week,” he said. “We played real football this week. We were kind of ugly the first couple weeks but this was our best week for sure, and I’m glad because we had some good fans here to watch it.”

An estimated 1,800 fans came for the pregame festivities and stayed to take photos and get autographs with the team afterwards.

The Rainbow Warriors wrap up their spring season next week with practices Tuesday and Wednesday and the spring game at 7:00 p.m. HT on Thursday.

