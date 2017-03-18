Rainbow Warriors host Football Family Festivus

Hawai'i Athletics Published:
Rainbow Warrior football team // Hawai'i Athletics

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team held the Football Family Festivus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday, with food trucks and festivities preceding a four-quarter scrimmage.

Hawai’i head coach Nick Rolovich, donning a full tuxedo with tails and the top hat and cane to top it off, was impressed with the performance of his team on the field Saturday, capping a constructive week of practice.

“I thought this was our best week, our most productive week,” he said. “We played real football this week. We were kind of ugly the first couple weeks but this was our best week for sure, and I’m glad because we had some good fans here to watch it.”

An estimated 1,800 fans came for the pregame festivities and stayed to take photos and get autographs with the team afterwards.

The Rainbow Warriors wrap up their spring season next week with practices Tuesday and Wednesday and the spring game at 7:00 p.m. HT on Thursday.

#HawaiiFB

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s