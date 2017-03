The Maui Police Dept. is warning the public to stay away from a closed-off area near Chang’s Beach in Makena due to the discovery of an unexploded ordnance.

The call came in at 11:27 a.m. Saturday after a security guard for a nearby property found an old rusted unexploded ordnance near the shoreline, about 150-200 yards north of the 5 Graves location.

An EOD team from Oahu was contacted and they will be flying to Maui to deal with it. DOCARE, in the meantime, will watch the location.