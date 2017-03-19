Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Aupiu Savea Ah You

Honolulu police are looking for a man with more than a dozen prior convictions and say he was once arrested for hitting someone with a wrench.

They are looking for Aupiu Savea Ah You.

Sgt. Kim Buffett of Crimestoppers says that “on March 4th, 2014, an officer on patrol observed two males riding a moped near Sheridan Street and attempted to do a traffic stop due to numerous traffic violations. One of the males stopped and was identified as Ah You, and the officer ran a check of the moped which at the time was not reported stolen.

“Two days later, on March 6th, the officer observed the moped at Pawaa Park and ran another check, got an address for the owner, proceeded to the home, and found the moped was an unreported stolen moped,” she said.

Ah You was arrested for operating a stolen moped. He was also arrested in May 2014 for hitting someone with a wrench, and for drugs.

He’s now wanted on two $25,000 warrants for not showing up for a hearing last month. He has 13 prior convictions.

Ah You is 23, 5-foot-7, and 208 lbs.

If you know where Aupiu Savea Ah You is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.