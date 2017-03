Honolulu police charged 59-year-old Casey Ringor Sunday in connection with a burglary at Central Middle School.

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, police found Ringor with some of the school’s property. The Dept. of Education tells us the suspect tried to steal four laptop computers.

Ringor has been charged with second-degree burglary. His bail has been set at $50,000.