Motorcyclist in extremely critical condition after Ewa Beach crash

Police report that a motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a crash in Ewa Beach Saturday night.

A 2007 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Fort Weaver Road at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control near Laulaunui Street and crashed.

EMS personnel responded to the call at 7:49 p.m. The 33-year-old man was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Center.

While speed appears to a factor in the crash, it is unknown at this time if either alcohol or drugs were also a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.