Road Work for the Week, March 19-24

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Three lanes closed in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Alternating lane closures on the freeway on- and off-ramps in both directions at the Keehi Interchange for maintenance work.

10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Monday morning: Ramp closures in the westbound direction for restriping work. Each ramp will be closed for approximately 1 hour.

Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21B), Punchbowl Street on-ramp, School Street off-ramp (Exit 21A), School Street on-ramp, and Palama Street off-ramp (Exit 20C)

10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Monday through Tuesday morning: Ramp closures in the westbound direction for restriping work. Each ramp will be closed for approximately 1 hour.

Halona Street on-ramp, Houghtailing Street off-ramp (Exit 20B), Likelike Highway off-ramp (Exit 20A), Likelike Highway on-ramp, and Middle Street off-ramp (Exit 19A)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Up to three lanes closed in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Middle Street Overpass for pavement marking installations.

9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in the eastbound direction between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for road repairs.

KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

10 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass to install a temporary platform for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project. All westbound motorists will be detoured at the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and be directed to Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway on-ramp. The westbound Makakilo Drive on-ramp will be closed during the closure hours.

PEARL HARBOR

Monday night through Tuesday morning: Lane closures in both directions at the Radford Drive Overpass for removal of a variable message board sign.

Left lane closed in the eastbound direction from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Three lanes closed in the westbound direction from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Closure of the westbound direction from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass for removal of a variable message board sign.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

MOANALUA

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure on the Fort Shafter/King Street off-ramp from the freeway in the eastbound direction for electrical maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday: Left lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

MAILI

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Mailiilii Road for electrical maintenance work.

MAKAHA

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving closure in both directions between Makaha Valley Road and Kaulawaha Road for maintenance work.

MOKULEIA TO WAIALUA

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Dillingham Air Field and Kaukonahua Road for maintenance work.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Maaloa Street and Lualualei Naval Road for storm drain cleaning.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between the Aliinui Drive Overpass and Nanakuli Avenue for guardrail improvements.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Glenmonger Street and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Ala Poko Street for asphalt restoration.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street for paving work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

HAWAII KAI TO WAIMANALO

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Flamingo Street for maintenance work.

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday: Roving lane closure in the Kailua-bound direction between Kapaa Quarry Road and Kailua Road for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Old Kalanianaole Road and Kumuhau Street for maintenance work.

7 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Saddle City Road for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp, for the rail project.

HALEIWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Tuesday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Weed Circle and Joseph P. Leong Highway for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Papailoa Road and Waimea Valley Road for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Mokulele Drive and Puahuula Place for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Mokulele Drive and Duncan Drive for utility pole installations.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for equipment removals. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures in both directions between Arizona Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

Up to two eastbound lanes closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

One westbound lane closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure at various locations in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kamehameha IV Road for road repairs.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place for paving and guardrail work.

24/7 lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive through Friday for survey work and sidewalk and curb/gutter reconstruction.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

NUUANU

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Keawe Street and Forrest Avenue for utility installations.

— MANAGERS DRIVE —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Underpass and Hiapo Street for the rail project.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kunia Road and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Drive for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

EWA BEACH

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in both directions between Makepono Street and Auiki Street for utility installations.

— LILIHA ACCESS ROAD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between North School Street and Liliha Street for pole installations.

— AIKI STREET —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— ALA KAPUNA STREET —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Moanalua Road and Moanalualani Place for electrical maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— LILIHA STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Vineyard Boulevard and North School Street for pole installations.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Temporary closures of the Overseas Terminal 2nd level departure roadway for maintenance and repairs. The public will still be able to drop off departing passengers during these hours, but may need to access the curbside from the outer roadway. The traveling public should expect a slightly longer walking distance from the drop-off area to the airline ticketing counters.