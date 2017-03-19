Vehicle damages Lahaina restaurant, no injuries

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Rolf Egli

The Maui Police Department reports a vehicle damaged a Front Street restaurant in Lahaina Sunday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., a 67-year-old woman was trying to park her vehicle in an alley within a marked stall across from a restaurant.

First, she backed into a parked car. Then, while moving forward, she accelerated into the restaurant.

A window and portion of a wall was damaged. There is no estimate on the damages.

No one was injured as there were no customers seated in that section at the time.

Police say they observed no impairment by the driver at the time of the incident. She was not injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s