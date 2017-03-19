Vehicle damages Lahaina restaurant, no injuries

The Maui Police Department reports a vehicle damaged a Front Street restaurant in Lahaina Sunday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., a 67-year-old woman was trying to park her vehicle in an alley within a marked stall across from a restaurant.

First, she backed into a parked car. Then, while moving forward, she accelerated into the restaurant.

A window and portion of a wall was damaged. There is no estimate on the damages.

No one was injured as there were no customers seated in that section at the time.

Police say they observed no impairment by the driver at the time of the incident. She was not injured.