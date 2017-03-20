4th ranked Warriors host Number-14 CSUN on Volleyball Senior Week

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will look to bounce back from two losses last week with a pair of Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches against No. 14 CSUN, Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 to close out the regular season home schedule. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Following Saturday’s match, four seniors will be honored during the traditional Senior Night ceremony – outside hitter Kupono Fey, setter Jennings Franciskovic, middle blocker Hendrik Mol, and opposite Iain McKellar. The foursome began their careers together as freshman in 2014 and have played in a combined 322 career matches with 211 starts.

The Rainbow Warriors (20-4, 10-4 MPSF) had several streaks come to an end during their recent two-match series sweep by No. 3 BYU, most notably a 15-match win streak. UH entered the series having won 10 consecutive straight-set matches but instead were swept twice, extending its losing streak in Provo to 15. This week, the Warriors will look to improve on their program-best 19-match win streak, which includes a perfect 15-0 mark at the Sheriff Center this season.

The Matadors (12-12, 5-10) enter this week’s matches having lost six straight matches, including a pair to Pepperdine and Long Beach State last week. UH leads the all-time series 50-19 and have won six straight over CSUN.

Matches #25 & #26

Who: No. 4 Hawai’i (20-4, 10-4 MPSF) vs. No. 14 CSUN (12-12, 5-10 MPSF)

When: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. both matches

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: OC Sports will televise both matches live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM will air both matches with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Series History: UH leads 50-19