City will observe Prince Kuhio Day state holiday

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Monday, March 27, in observance of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day, a state holiday.

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.