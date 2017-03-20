Manti Te’o to sign with New Orleans Saints on Tuesday

Related Coverage On first day of NFL Free Agency LB Manti Te’o meeting with New Orleans Saints

Laie native Manti Te‘o is “Big Easy” bound.

The former Chargers inside linebacker and captain has agreed on a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints, his father, Brian Te‘o, confirmed exclusively to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello Monday afternoon.

Te‘o will sign with the team Tuesday morning from his home in San Diego.

The Punahou and Notre Dame product was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft following a senior season with the Fighting Irish that featured All-American honors and a runner-up finish for the Heisman Trophy.

In his time with the Chargers, Te‘o was the defensive play-caller since the end of his rookie season, starting 34 of 38 games, recording 221 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

In 2016, Te‘o suffered a torn Achilles tendon in week three against the Colts in Indianapolis and missed the remainder of the season.

He rehabbed in Southern California and is expected to participate in training camp, where he will compete at inside linebacker in New Orleans.

He will be joining two other Hawaii high school graduates, outside linebacker Hau‘oli Kikaha of Kahuku and center Max Unger of Hawaii Prep Academy, who are already with the team.

Rob DeMello will have more on this story tonight on KHON2 Sports at 6.