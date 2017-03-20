First Hawaiian International Auto Show: BMW Technology

The First Hawaiian International Auto Show kicks off on Friday at the Hawaii Convention Center. The three day event will feature every make and model of car, truck, and sports utility vehicle. One of the things we got to see on Living 808 was the newest offering from B.M.W. And a number of the newest technologies the car employees to make your driving experience unforgettable. The new model is a hybrid, but still generates more than 300 horsepower. The show starts Friday afternoon and run through Sunday. For more information you can long onto their website at www.autoshowhawaii.com.

