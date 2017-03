Today, we visit with the good folks from Down to Earth and learn to make a healthy dessert! All you need are bananas, tofu, carob chips, and agave.

Line a pie crust with sliced bananas, melt carob chips, combine the carob with the tofu and about a teaspoon and a half of agave, and blend…Pour that over the bananas in the pie tin and let it refrigerate for an hour.

If you want to know that recipe or many other you can log onto the website www.downtoearth.org