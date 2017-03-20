Keiki, lawmakers join together at ‘Kick Butts Day’ keiki rally at State Capitol

The Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii, a program of Hawaii Public Health Institute, is holding the annual Kick Butts Day youth rally at the State Capitol on Monday.

It’s all to urge state legislators to prohibit smoking in personal vehicles when keiki are present.

Monday’s rally begins at 11:30 a.m. and comes three days after Kick Butts Day, March 17, a nationwide day when kids stand up against tobacco.

Hawaii’s event will focus on “#BreatheAloha”, the goal of the campaign is to protect our keiki from the dangers of inhaling secondhand smoke in vehicles.

Youth leaders from across the state will be joined by First Lady Dawn Ige, Senator Rosalyn Baker, Senator Will Espero, Senator Josh Green, Senator Karl Rhoads, and House Vice Speaker John Mizuno.

Keiki in attendance will learn about advocacy, receive chamber recognition, march and sign wave at rally and meet with the legislators in support of the measure to ban smoking in personal vehicles with a child present.

Nationwide, tobacco companies spend $8.8 billion a year – one million dollars every hour – to market tobacco products. In Hawaii, tobacco companies spend $26.9 million annually on marketing efforts.